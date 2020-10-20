 Skip to main content
Letter: Auditor candidate listens to reason

As Burleigh County auditor, Tracy Potter will see to it that our county’s voters have the maximum opportunities available to cast their ballots. He will support early and absentee voting, done in a secure fashion.

Tracy has a deep and sophisticated knowledge of public policy issues, and he listens to reason, as he has demonstrated in the North Dakota Senate and elsewhere. I served with him on the board of directors of the Bisman Community Food Cooperative, and can attest firsthand to his skill at oversight and analyzing issues.

I have already voted for Tracy Potter for Burleigh County auditor, and I would be grateful if you would do the same.

Dale Wetzel, Bismarck

