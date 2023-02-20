For the past several months, legislators have been asked by their local political subdivisions about the increased costs of the audits provided by the State Auditor’s office. House Bill 1508 is a starting point in an effort to obtain answers for our constituents.

Our cities and counties have valid concerns around the massive costs associated with state audits — costs that can only be covered by passing them along to taxpayers. It is our job as legislators to take these concerns seriously and ensure the process is not detrimental to our citizens.

From the moment these concerns were raised, we have strived to fairly analyze the issue and have civil discourse with all parties involved. The North Dakota House of Representatives does not have anything to hide, in fact, we are attempting to shine light on our constituents concerns and will continue to do so, unabated.

The truth is, HB 1508 changes very little in the state auditing process beyond limiting what the auditor can charge cities and counties for audits, thus protecting local funds meant for schools, parks, and infrastructure.

The North Dakota House of Representatives is filled with outstanding public servants who want to do the right thing for the people of North Dakota. We will continue to do our due diligence and get answers for the political subdivisions. We will continue to do our job and do it well. Let us continue the dialogue, my office is always open, and the coffee is always on.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson