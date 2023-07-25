By signing on to another cookie-cutter, reactionary lawsuit, Attorney General Drew Wrigley wants to access information about North Dakotans who obtain abortion care in another state.

I have so many questions. On what authority does he make this request? Why would he be allowed this information? No law was broken.

How will he get this information? Are we setting up roadblocks at the border and checking vehicles for childbearing aged women? Will he establish a tip line? Is he going to look at people’s medical records in another state where abortion care is legal? Will we be informed our medical records have been looked at? Does HIPPA not apply to women at all anymore?

What will he do with this information? Arrest people when they get home? (Again, no laws were broken.) Will he call and harass the person? Will he print a list in the newspaper or put them on the AG website?

Will taxpayer funds be used to gain this access?

We still live in the UNITED STATES of America, right? I believe we can move freely from state to state without being stopped or having to show our “papers”?

Mr. Wrigley, please use your powers for good. Why not aggressively work on the rape kit backlog in our state? Help women instead of intimidating them.

Laura Anhalt, Bismarck