Letter: Attorney General email deletions illegal

During my 30-plus years as a social researcher and program evaluator for state government, we were often reminded that everything we did (studies, memos, key strokes) was public information and could not be destroyed.

North Dakota Century Code 54-46-07, in fact, states that “All records made or received by or under the authority of or coming into the custody, control, or possession of public officials of this state in the course of their public duties are the property of the state and may not be mutilated, destroyed, transferred, removed, sold, or otherwise damaged or disposed of, in whole or in part, except as provided by law. Each state agency and political subdivision of this state shall notify the state records management administrator of unlawful actions affecting records. Public records that have been unlawfully removed must be returned to the office of origin or to the state archivist.”

The late Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s assistant, Liz Brocker, directed that all Stenehjem’s emails be deleted a day after his death so “no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails.” (Bismarck Tribune)

New Attorney General Drew Wrigley said “he sees no evidence of ‘nefarious intent’ in the accounts deleted, and that he considered the matter closed.” (Bismarck Tribune). Nefarious is defined as wicked and immoral. Wrigley added that the ‘email accounts are ‘unretrievable’.” (Bismarck Tribune)

Stenehjem, Brocker, and Wrigley was/are public officials of North Dakota. Public officials emails, prepared on public service time, are public records. Record destruction is illegal.

These premeditated deletions may not have been “wicked and immoral” but this act certainly raised my eyebrow and caused me to say: “Hmmmmm!”

Henry Lebak, Bismarck