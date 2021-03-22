Letter: Attacks on voting must be stopped

I am writing about the outrageous effort nationwide making it harder for people to vote! This is occurring in at least 40 or more state legislatures. And this, and let's be frank is being led by the Republican party who somehow feel that if we allow the concept of "one citizen, one vote" to occur -- they lose. I hope Congress -- even if it means changing the filibuster rules of the Senate -- will pass HR 1, a bill that would establish nationwide rules for voting by absentee mail, early voting and voting on weekends. Democracy is being attacked -- and I am deeply disappointed that one of our two political parties is working overtime to make it difficult for working people -- some who work two jobs, the elderly who often cannot show up physically to vote and minorities, etc -- to fully engage in our democracy. This effort must be stopped.