Letter: Attack on Simons based on hearsay

Letter: Attack on Simons based on hearsay

To those members of the House of Representatives who have made a very personal attack to destroy a good man’s reputation on hearsay evidence:

We know Luke Simons much better than you do. He is our son, grandson, son-in-law, brother, and is much loved and respected.

Luke is a man who helps others whether it is always to stop to help any motorist on the side of the road, to make help videos for fellow ranchers on YouTube, to take in foster children as he and his wife have done, to attend church twice each week.

He brought a wealth of experience to the House of Representatives as he has worked in the oil fields, is a barber and rancher. Yes, Luke has a temper, he is opinionated and talks a lot, is very conservative. Yes, I am prejudiced, but I have been forced to read and listen to uninvestigated and unproven statements.

Joan Simons, Bismarck

Grandmother of Luke Simons

