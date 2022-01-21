Letter: Attack on reporters is attack on public

Are reporters under attack in North Dakota? And should it matter to you?

Tom Simon is my name, a reporter in Williston. Earlier this month, a North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) investigator seized my news phone. She was looking for my source on a controversial news story that involved the president of the school board -- a local banker -- and a closed-door meeting. Of course it upset me, but the real question is, should it upset you?

It was Thomas Jefferson who famously said:

“Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

At the heart of the reporter's right to freely report and to keep sources confidential is your right to know. Whether you’re a cab driver, a store clerk, a mom at home or an oil rig driver, you depend on us to keep “the man” in check. We work for you!

So how does this involve keeping confidential sources confidential? In order for a local reporter to know what’s happening in the world around us, we rely daily on sources. Sources, like you, who tell us what’s going on behind closed doors because you trust that we will keep your identities out of the news.

In this most recent case that involves the schools, a powerful school board president and banker was furious that information was released from an executive session by his fellow school board members to me, which seemed to prove he lied to the media and the public. I reported it to you, the public. He turned to law enforcement to exact revenge. BCI’s investigator Charissa Remus set out to find out who my sources were.

Remus spent countless hours reviewing my reports, which she then chronicled in affidavits to obtain warrants for my news phone and phone records. When she obtained the warrants she held onto them for six days until she could attend a board meeting she knew I would be covering. There, in what I believe was an attempt to intimidate board members who could have been my source, she confiscated my news telephone and served her warrants.

Fortunately, broadcast and newspaper association attorney Jack McDonald was able to get the phone back by contacting the attorney general who knew the law and made sure the phone was returned to me within hours without being searched.

But how does this illegal overreach affect you? It can be chilling to anyone considering blowing the whistle on corruption or illegal activities. If you’re worried about being exposed as a source because some powerful banker or school board president is mad at being caught telling untruths, how likely are you to just keep your head down and keep your mouth shut?

It is a reporter's job to deliver to you the best available version of the truth. We do this through research, face-to-face interviews, and the regular use of confidential sources. Without that third prong, our sources, you may only get the truth people want you to see, and that would not be good.

Are local reporters in North Dakota under attack? Yes! And this means you are too!

Tom Simon, Williston, reports for Williston Trending Topics News Radio Live and Coyote Radio 98.5.

