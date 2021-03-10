Letter: As Cramer rejects stimulus, remember past actions

In a March 7 article the Bismarck Tribune reported that Senator Cramer stated the "Democrats are using a global health pandemic to go on a shopping spree with taxpayer dollars." As also reported, the American Rescue Plan just passed puts $1,400 dollars per person in most Americans' pockets and more if they have children in the form of tax credits. Just wanted to remind readers that Senator Cramer also shepherded through 2 billion dollars worth of funding for only one industry in North Dakota, Fisher Industries of Dickinson, as reported by the Washington Post, Business Insider, and "60 Minutes." If that amount were divided by the total number of citizens in North Dakota and given back to our 762,062 citizens we each would have received $2,624.45. I'm sure most of you could have found a good use for that money.