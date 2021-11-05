Letter: ARPA funds should go to ND taxpayers

There are only two options out there that have any merit in my book, the first one is to use this money to finally get rid of property tax which is the most evil tax ever invented. People never really own their property but have to pay rent on it forever. The state has been paying this down for years but guess what property tax keeps increasing; we have a spending problem in this state not a revenue problem, as Washington said, “Government is like a fire. Keep it small and it will keep you warm but let it get out of control it will burn you out of house and home.” It is high time to do away with property tax. The other option is to divide the $1.2 billion by all the taxpayers in the state and send them a check.