Letter: Armstrong won't admit real reason for vote

Kudos to Senator Cramer for calling bull on Kelly Armstrong’s avowed reason to vote against improving America’s roads and bridges and internet services. Armstrong didn’t want to admit his real reason to vote “no” so he fabricated a link between the infrastructure bill and the social spending bill Democrats haven’t been able to pull together. So, he said, to stop socialism, he ended up voting "no" like the so-called socialists, AOC and the squad.

Cramer forcefully brushed that aside and justified his and Sen. Hoeven’s votes for the bipartisan infrastructure bill saying, “These two bills are separate and yesterday’s votes prove it. Bipartisan common sense prevailed.” Ouch, Kelly, that’s harder than I slam a door.

Kelly’s problem was not telling us the simple truth. He’s not against infrastructure spending. He’s not at odds with his Senators or the bipartisan majority. He was just told to vote “no” by Kevin McCarthy. In every case, no matter what North Dakota needs or wants, Kelly will do what McCarthy tells him to do. It’s as though he doesn’t work for North Dakota, just for the Minority Leader from California.

Tracy Potter, Bismarck

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1