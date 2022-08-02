Letter: Armstrong voted right on marriage

A "sit up right and act straight" remark from when he was a fidgety child on a hard oak pew may have crossed his mind when Rep. Armstrong cast his recent affirmative vote for the Respect of Marriage Act. Maybe the familiar verse from the children's song penned by Woolston, a Baptist preacher, echoed in the back of his head, "red, (brown), yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight." Maybe he thought it was economically a sound decision; possibly a combination. Regardless, Armstrong did the right thing for North Dakota. We can only hope Sens. Cramer and Hoeven follow suit. Job Services didn't report an overabundance of applicants to fill 18,000 vacancies when recent federal supplemental unemployment benefits were ended here. Why would anyone think people will rush to fill vacancies if the recent vilification and attempts at public humiliation of families with gay children on Facebook and other forums continue? Some of the pregnancy benefits proposed will undoubtedly be claimed by mothers of mixed race children. Heck some of them may even turn up as gay. Not to mention statistically the same for families of the Young Republicans. And I can't think of anyone that would want to sit across from our next celebrated athletic recruit and say they're welcome here but not their (illegal) parents or siblings. It's time to "sit up straight and act right" North Dakota.