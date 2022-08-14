Letter: Armstrong supported veterans in July vote

As a North Dakota Air National Guard veteran of eight years, I pay close attention to how our congressional delegation treat our service members. Mark Haugen recently submitted a letter to the editor misrepresenting Congressman Kelly Armstrong’s voting record. The letter was suspiciously similar to a ND Dem-NPL fundraising email. Either he didn’t bother to check the record, or he didn’t care.

In February, the Senate passed a bipartisan bill giving veterans exposed to burn pits long term care. Instead of bringing that bill to the floor, Speaker Pelosi pushed her own partisan bill, refused to allow amendments, and rushed it through the House. Thankfully, that bill will never become law. Even Biden’s VA Secretary was concerned that the House Democrats’ stunt would create delays in providing VA health care.

Fortunately, common sense and bipartisanship prevailed. The truth is, Congressman Armstrong voted yes on the “PACT ACT” on July 13, and President Biden signed that bill into law on Aug. 10. Congressman Armstrong was even invited to the White House for the signing ceremony.

The Dem-NPL is so desperate that they are using our veterans and their health care as pawns. They have shown that they either don’t understand the legislative process, or they’re lying and don’t care.

Either way, let’s not disgrace veterans by spreading lies and using them as political weapons. The truth matters.

Lucas Paper, Fargo