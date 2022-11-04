Letter: Armstrong is only conservative in House race

Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and declared independent Cara Mund are the candidates North Dakotans will choose from to represent us in the U.S. House.

From their policy positions and records, Kelly Armstrong is the clear choice for North Dakotans, and among those issues is that of life. Armstrong has a 100% pro-life voting record and fights consistently for the protection of life at all stages of development. Cara Mund, on the other hand, entered the race to protect unlimited access to abortion for any reason; those are not North Dakota values.

Going further, Armstrong is a conservative who is concerned about the threat our national debt poses to the country and has voted against many of the Democrats' reckless spending bills. Mund has made it no secret that she would have supported Democrats' tax and spend spree and green-lit their so-called Inflation Reduction Act. Not a single Republican voted for this massive giveaway of our tax dollars.

Mund has repeatedly asserted that Representative Armstrong is beholden to "a party," but what is a political party if not a collection of beliefs -- and those beliefs expressed in the platform of the party Armstrong represents mirror those of the vast majority of North Dakotans.

In this election, Armstrong is the only conservative candidate and the only candidate who stands up for our beliefs.

John Trandem, Reiles Acres