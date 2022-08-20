Letter: Armstrong is better candidate for House

"Truth matters" were the final words of the contributor from Fargo in defense of Rep. Congressman Kelly Armstrong's support of veterans, in the Aug. 15 Tribune.

Likewise, Mitt Romney was mistaken during a TV interview last week by Brett Baier when Romney stated all people are children of God. Correction: all people are created in God's image but only those who meet the biblical standard, that is, of being in Christ, can claim to be God's child.

Despite Cara Mund's many accolades, a new independent candidate for Kelly Armstrong's seat on the United States Congress, Miss Mund publicly reported to be in support of killing babies. She will not have my vote; it will go to Rep. Armstrong who is opposed to killing babies.

Again, the truth matters. Read the Bible people. The answer to all of life's important questions is found in the Holy Scriptures. I recommend a good study Bible.

Betty Naaden, Bismarck