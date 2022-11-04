Letter: Armstrong does not deserve to keep job

Kelly Armstrong is asking North Dakota Voters to renew his contract in Washington for another two years. With all new contracts there should be a job review, which is a standard procedure in the private sector.

He claims he always represented the people of North Dakota but when he was in the North Dakota Legislature questions arose. The facts: The people overwhelmingly passed an oil extraction tax of 6.5%. Armstrong then voted for a bill in the North Dakota House to lower the tax to 5%. This vote has cost North Dakota taxpayers over $1 billion in lost revenue. This was unethical politics to benefit Armstrong oil and other oil companies. He voted to give away $2 billion worth of minerals under Lake Sakakawea to big oil which the courts reversed. He consistently voted against the establishment of a North Dakota Ethics Commission, so the people overwhelmingly established one themselves.

He claims he has always had the best interest of the agriculture industry at heart. In 2022 in the U.S. House, he voted against the Global Food Security Reauthorization Act of 2022. Any vote against supplying healthy quality food for the world is a vote against North Dakota farmers and ranchers. He has shown no support for Country-of-Origin labeling which both consumers and ranchers want.

Armstrong has done nothing to rein in giant U.S. and foreign corporations which are gouging consumers and financially ruining our farmers and ranchers. He has shown no support for Bill S225, an antitrust enforcement bill which is in the spirit of North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt’s trust-busting efforts. The Sherman anti-trust laws are in the books; just enforce them.

He has not shown up for work, missing 80 votes in the U.S. House. In private business he would have been fired a long time ago. This is not a Republican versus Democrat issue. It is an attitude work issue. We pay his salary and benefits. We have the right to expect his loyalty and accountability.

David Schwalbe, Bismarck