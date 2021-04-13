Letter: Arguments against masks are flawed

The arguments for banning the mandate of wearing a mask seemed to center on two theories; that it was against personal freedom to mandate anyone to wear a mask and that freedom comes before fear.
The idea that it is against personal freedom to mandate that an act be done or not done is ludicrous. Without the ability to mandate that acts not be done, the number of crimes would explode unchecked. Without the ability to mandate that acts be done, the faith and confidence in those we trust with our health and safety and the legal options for holding them accountable for actions not in our best interests would disappear. Personal freedom has never been put above the welfare of others in any civilized society. That is what the people making the argument against must have ignored; that they were not only masking for the welfare of themselves. They were doing it for their neighbors, coworkers, friends, family, care givers and society in general.
The theory that freedom precedes fear only holds true when there is a sacrifice involved. The term sacrifice can't even be used to describe saving ones self since that is to be expected of any sane individual. Sacrifice requires actions that put others before ourselves. Those actions are seen as noble and courageous. Actions for the benefit of one's self are not noble; they are selfish at best and cowardly at the worst. Selfish because you won't put anyone before yourself. Cowardly because you fear putting anyone before yourself.