Letter: Arguments against masks are flawed

The idea that it is against personal freedom to mandate that an act be done or not done is ludicrous. Without the ability to mandate that acts not be done, the number of crimes would explode unchecked. Without the ability to mandate that acts be done, the faith and confidence in those we trust with our health and safety and the legal options for holding them accountable for actions not in our best interests would disappear. Personal freedom has never been put above the welfare of others in any civilized society. That is what the people making the argument against must have ignored; that they were not only masking for the welfare of themselves. They were doing it for their neighbors, coworkers, friends, family, care givers and society in general.