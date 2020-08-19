Letter: Are you a lazy voter?

I challenge you to ask these questions as you consider candidates. Are they honest? Are they facing problems with the law including lawsuits or legal actions? Would you give them a signed blank check and trust that they'd use it wisely? Do they gain financially by serving in a position? If they are a male candidate, would you feel comfortable having your wife, mother, sister, daughter alone in the same room with them? Do they swear or use other vulgarities in public? How do they treat the people who work for them or who have worked for them in the past? Have their employees stayed stable or do they turn over frequently? Would they be able to tell you the cost of a gallon of gas or gallon of milk? Have they ever bought either of the above themselves or does someone else do it for them? What are their family relationships like? Do they have multiple spouses and poor relationships with their children and other family members? Are they kind and courteous even when people disagree with them?