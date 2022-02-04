Letter: Are we willing to sacrifice wildlife?

While the bird population has decreased by 70% at our McLean County farm within the past four years, entities whose ultimate goal is to limit the human population of the earth continue to push windmills and minimize (eradicate) coal.

The Audubon Society has been silenced. They no longer protect our bird population from windmills because of an activist politician's threat of human extinction attributed to carbon.

Carbon levels were higher 40,000 years ago as discovered by reputable scientists in ice samples taken from the Antarctic and Arctic ice sheets. (Their results are published on the internet for all to see.) There was then no causation by human population or industry. We are messing with a cycle set up by the Creator of the Universe, or Mother Nature, to some. When elevated then, these levels caused the greening of the earth, (because plants love carbon and more plants then produce more oxygen). This resulted in the coal deposits we have now.

Their initial cause was known as “Global Warming.” This has changed to “Climate Change” because global warming did not happen as predicted. Sea levels have not changed. Temperatures have not changed. Real scientists agree, but the furor has replaced reason.

Are we willing to sacrifice birds and wildlife, and eventually human life when we face power outages because we have shut down our reliable energy sources and thriving economy for a non-issue? The Chinese and Russia are preparing for a cooling cycle and adding new coal-fired plants every day. They are willing to capitalize politically and economically from our stupidity and weakness. Where does it end?

Marie Pozarnsky, Benedict

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0