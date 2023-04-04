I spent the weekend watching a Mandan youth basketball tournament. It’s great watching your grandkids compete and have fun!

This morning I turned on the news to hear about another school shooting in a Nashville private Christian school. I cannot imagine the anxiety of parents waiting to learn if their child was one of the three killed or the families of the three adults waiting to learn if their loved one is safe.

I pray Bismarck is NEVER the focus for such an event. Of course, the immediate response is more gun control. That may be part of a solution.

But, first let’s check on our community preparedness. Does our police force receive special tactical training on an active shooter response? Do our public and private schools have a complete and active facility protection plan (locked door access, outside campus security monitors, active shooter internal plans, etc.). We spent lots of our money on preventing a virus. Are we spending enough on school security AND mental health needs for all ages to prevent a shooting tragedy? Are we spending enough on police training and monitoring and following up on social media posts that appear threatening?

Maybe the Tribune, our police leaders, and school leaders can educate the community on our preparedness. I do not want to wake up to an event at BSC, the U of Mary nor any of our local schools like the one in Nashville nor learn we had not done enough to be prepared. Celebrating youth sporting, academic, music, or speech success is truly what we want to hear and read about!

May the Lord provide comfort to all those impacted in Nashville.

Gary P. Miller, Bismarck