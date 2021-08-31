Letter: Are we facing political malpractice?

Should government be held responsible for failing to protect the health of its constituents? Yes it should be and here is why.

The protection of public health is among the most ancient and widely accepted governmental functions. Even before the adoption of the Constitution, cities and states enacted a wide variety of laws and ordinances designed to safeguard public health (water, sewer).

This protection by government has appeared to have waned with increased duration of the COVID pandemic; even as government public entities have proven that wearing masks and getting vaccinations slows the spread of COVID.

It now appears that COVID, itself, has teamed up with regressive politicians to increase COVID infection rates. My evidence is four regressive governmental events. First, the 2021 North Dakota legislature banned forms of mask mandates. Second, the 2021 North Dakota legislature banned the use of COVID vaccination passports. Third, the 2021 North Dakota legislature passed legislation that protects employers from lawsuits by employees who contracted COVID while on the job. Fourth, Senators Kevin Cramer and Ted Cruz recently introduced “No Mask and No Vaccine Mandates” legislation. (Note: Senator Cruz’s children attend a private school that mandates mask wearing.)