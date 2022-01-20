Letter: Are we better off with Joe Biden?

The anniversary of Biden’s installation is upon us. So how’s he doing? Well, he did get the U.S. out of Afghanistan. And that rout, sorry, withdrawal, cost more American lives, gave the Chinese a world class military airfield, left the Taliban $83B in weaponry, killed innocent civilians, and surrendered the country to people who hate us. But he did get us out. How’s he doing on other fronts? Under Trump’s administration there were about 390,000 Covid deaths. I read letter after letter to the editor shrieking that Trump was responsible for all of them. Currently there are about 850,000 U.S. deaths from Covid. So 460,000 have died with Biden at the helm. Where is the outrage? Where is the screaming that Biden is responsible for all of them? Let’s look at the economy. Nationally, natural gas -- up 113%, heating oil -- up 60%, new cars -- 9%, used cars -- 26%, eggs -- 12 %, bacon -- 20%. I’m paying over a $1/gallon more for gasoline than I did a year ago. Oh, I almost forgot, “The consumer price index climbed 7% in 2021, the largest 12-month gain since June 1982, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday.” Can you say runaway inflation? Why is this happening? Is it because the Biden/Harris administration is so incompetent/inept it couldn’t manage a one car funeral? You tell me. But I leave you with this. In 2021 over 1.7 million illegal immigrants crossed over the southern border. The combined population of North and South Dakota is right at 1,670,324. Just let that sink in. In 2021, the entire state of North Dakota and the entire state of South Dakota crossed illegally into the Unites States. Now that’s a record to be proud of. But, bad orange man gone. That’s all that mattered.