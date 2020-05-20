Letter: Are District 8 House seats up for sale?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a District 8 legislator, I am ashamed and embarrassed with all the false information that has been put out by the Dakota Leadership PAC and am very sad to see how low our governor and two candidates in Bismarck are willing to go.

Campaign finance reporting on the Secretary of State’s website show that the newly created Dakota Leadership PAC (February 2020) has a personal donation of $195,000 from Governor Burgum and with several large out-of-state contributions, the PAC now has $414,000 to support political campaigns. The PAC is heavily targeting House Appropriations Chairman Rep. Jeff Delzer of District 8 as well as conservative candidates in selected races.

Taking down one legislator will be a message to other legislators: You serve at the pleasure of the governor. So who can afford to run a campaign in North Dakota unless you come up with hundreds of thousands of dollars? Governor Burgum is making this next legislative session extremely difficult as he is creating a great divide between the executive and legislative branches.

There are very few in the Legislature that have the budgetary and agency knowledge as Rep. Delzer. He has received awards from the Lignite Council, the American Conservative Union Foundation and is one of the most conservative legislators in the state. Jeff can proudly run on his record.