Letter: Arctic refuge for sale by lame ducks

Our finest American refuge – the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge – is located in northeast Alaska, where it protects the greatest wildlife diversity anywhere north of the Arctic Circle. It is described as “America’s Serengeti.”

The recent announcement of an oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic Refuge is a terrible step in the continued efforts to destroy the refuge by a lame duck administration has been posted by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for Jan. 6, only two weeks before President-elect Biden is sworn in as president. Thankfully, Biden has pledged to take “day one action” to protect the Arctic Refuge, but in the meantime, the current lame duck administration is maliciously forcing its will over one of our most valuable public lands during this at a time of globally low oil prices, and a minimum of oil production in current oil fields in North Dakota and other states.

About 200 different species of birds nest on the open tundra of the Arctic Refuge in the company of such amazing mammals as polar bears, grizzly bears, wolves, Arctic foxes, wolverines, musk ox, moose, and caribou – an estimated 120,000 caribou. In turn, the indigenous Gwich’in People rely on the caribou for food, health, and cultural and spiritual prosperity.