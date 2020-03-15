Letter: Approach to drug sentence encouraging

An article which caught my interest was “1 of 3 suspects in January oxycodone bust sentenced,” released March 10. This is not the first Tribune article which covers a case where the individual(s) convicted had no criminal history and received a chance to "make amends," so to speak, and therefore avoid having drug charges on their records. As someone studying both social work and criminal justice, it’s encouraging to see a more rehabilitative approach being enacted towards these kinds of drug offenses. I applaud the Bismarck law enforcement in their efforts to end drug crimes in the city. Additionally, I commend the legal work of Attorney Ingold in securing a constructive sentence for his client, Micah Sullivan. I can only hope the other two individuals mentioned in this article (Davis and Rutland) have their cases heard with a similar goal.