Letter: Appreciating North Dakota's sunshine, beauty

I really enjoyed the article by Amanda Godfread. My wife and I relocated to North Dakota from Bremerton, Washington, on Nov. 10, 2021, after we purchased a lovely home in Turtle Lake. I transferred to the Bismarck letter carrier installation of the U.S. Postal Service from Bremerton. I spend between eight to 10 hours a day outside delivering mail and packages to the fine citizens of Bismarck. I prepare for work each day and the hour commute each way as follows: Long underwear over my T-shirt and underpants, winter grade postal pants and shirt, postal sweater and insulated socks. When it's time to hit the streets I put on a well insulated one piece snowsuit and put on my Baffin boots and my Mad Bomber head gear. In other words...I am prepared for the 30 to 40 below wind chill factors and stay toasty warm all day. Of course walking 12 to 17 miles per day helps the blood circulate.

What I wanted to point out are a few observations coming from an area that stays relatively warm but sees overcast skies and lots of rain from November through March. The abundant sunshine is breathtaking and extremely uplifting. The cold is no match against the sunshine. The sunrise and sunsets are gorgeous. Never before have I experienced the ability to see for miles and miles and miles. North Dakota's big sky is absolutely incredible as I drive home on Highway 41. I thank God every day for the beauty I see on the way home. The commute is easy even when the snow blizzards are blowing over the highway and the sun is shining brightly over the vast farm expanses.

Finally I want to point out that never before have I experienced the warm loving kindness of the average North Dakotans. People around here are loving, kind and so generous. Customers greet me with gifts of fruitcake, hot chocolate and invite me in to warm my face. I know I am surrounded by God's children every single day. Hygge is everywhere in North Dakota.

Thomas Kurzynski, Turtle Lake

