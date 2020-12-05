Letter: Apartment residents ignored in pandemic

Covid-19 is out of control in my apartment complex, management refuse to enter due to the high number of active cases. Local and state health officials refuse to enforce or even look into health and safety violations. This problem is not an isolated incident. With over 40 million people living in apartments in this country, this pandemic is not coming to an end anytime soon unless we take steps to control it at its source. Instead of building roads and capping oil wells with the stimulus package, let’s put some of our resources into what really matters, our people. Much can be done, from fast tracking cases of people who live in apartments to following up on with them on their care and living conditions. Our state health department has totally ignored our multi-family housing needs and concerns, this must change if we want to beat this pandemic.