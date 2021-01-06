Letter: Anti-COVID antibodies are powerful tool to decrease illness severity

As a physician, I have seen first-hand how COVID-19 has devastated families, either by taking a life or by leaving those infected wondering if they too will succumb to the virus or wondering just how sick they will get.

After testing positive for COVID-19, what follows is a period of anxious waiting. Many questions arise such as: What if this gets really bad? Will Dad end up in the hospital?

As treatment options continue to develop with each passing month of the pandemic, clinicians now have more tools in the fight against COVID-19. The latest medications, bamlanivimab and casirivimab/imdevimab, are designed to lower the rates of hospitalization and severe illness in high-risk patients. These medications are bringing the fight to early COVID-19 infected patients before patients end up severely ill.

Bamlanivimab and casirivimab/imdevimab are monoclonal antibodies meaning they have a single target. In this case, the target is the coronavirus’s spike protein. By binding the circulating coronavirus and neutralizing it, the viral load is reduced. Less virus = less severe illness. These medications give a patient’s immune system a head start by buying critical time to allow their own bodies to build antibodies against the coronavirus and continue the fight.