Recently I watched on TV the incident in Medina with Gordon Kahl and what took place there 40 years ago. Then I watched an article on the events at Wounded Knee and what happened there 50 years ago also. I have another event in mind which took place 50 years ago. That was the release of POWs under the Paris Peace accords of January 27, 1973. Beginning on March 12, 1973 ( Operation Homecoming), POWs from both the U.S. and North Vietnam were being released. On a personal note I was privileged and honored enough to see some of the first POWs released. I will never forget the smile and two thumbs up as one of them was carried into the Medevac plane. This was the only thing that made my time in Vietnam worthwhile.