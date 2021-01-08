Letter: Angry as COVID-19 deaths climb in U.S.

3,865 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, while our Capitol was under attack by Trump’s domestic terrorists and no one is angry!

2,977 people died on 9/11, which initiated two wars. More of our citizens died of Covid-19 on Jan. 6, 2021, and no one is angry.

As of Jan. 6, 2021, over 361,200 U.S. citizens have died from Covid-19 in 10 months, and no one is angry!

As of January 2020, the United States had lost total 7,013 soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan. More than 51 times have died from Covid-19 in 10 months, and no one is angry!

More than 58,000 men and women gave their lives or remain missing in Vietnam. Over six times the U.S. Vietnam deaths have died from Covid-19 in 10 months, and no one is angry!

The Veterans Affairs System Covid-19 deaths topped 6,900 on Jan. 6, 2021, and no one is angry!

Trump and ND’s Congressional Three bear responsibility! Where have you been?

I am angry!

David K. Larson, Bismarck

