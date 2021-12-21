Letter: Angry about NDGOP closed-door meeting

I am surprised, then shocked, then appalled, now angry. I had read on the computer that there was going to be a meeting for Republicans Saturday morning at 9 at the ND Republican headquarters in Bismarck on some, what I thought and determined were going to be some dramatic changes in our Republican Party guidelines, rules and operations. I got there early to get a good seat since I am hard of hearing. In the parking lot, a well dressed (without jacket) fella came to tell one of our group that had gathered that she couldn't be on the parking lot of OUR Republican headquarters. I stepped into the conversation and had words with him that this is OUR Republican building. I then followed him into the building and he turned and demanded I leave. We, again, had words about it being OUR Republican building and he said this was a closed meeting and that I had to leave. I refused and he then directed the two security guards (paid with our donations and dues to the party) to call the police. I, then, walked out, moved my car off our Republican Party parking lot onto the street and stayed on the public sidewalk until two police cars showed up, heard our side and talked us into staying on the public sidewalk. This is our Republican (Communist thug-leaning) party! And what are these dramatic changes to our party behind closed, security guard protected and secretive doors? You'll hear more on that from others! I am angry! We've been high jacked!