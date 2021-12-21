 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions

Letter: Angry about NDGOP closed-door meeting

  • 0

I am surprised, then shocked, then appalled, now angry. I had read on the computer that there was going to be a meeting for Republicans Saturday morning at 9 at the ND Republican headquarters in Bismarck on some, what I thought and determined were going to be some dramatic changes in our Republican Party guidelines, rules and operations. I got there early to get a good seat since I am hard of hearing. In the parking lot, a well dressed (without jacket) fella came to tell one of our group that had gathered that she couldn't be on the parking lot of OUR Republican headquarters. I stepped into the conversation and had words with him that this is OUR Republican building. I then followed him into the building and he turned and demanded I leave. We, again, had words about it being OUR Republican building and he said this was a closed meeting and that I had to leave. I refused and he then directed the two security guards (paid with our donations and dues to the party) to call the police. I, then, walked out, moved my car off our Republican Party parking lot onto the street and stayed on the public sidewalk until two police cars showed up, heard our side and talked us into staying on the public sidewalk. This is our Republican (Communist thug-leaning) party! And what are these dramatic changes to our party behind closed, security guard protected and secretive doors? You'll hear more on that from others! I am angry! We've been high jacked!

People are also reading…

Ron Shaw, Mandan

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News