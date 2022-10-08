Letter: Angrier every morning over Tribune changes

In my retirement, I've enjoyed rising before 6, pouring myself a cup of coffee, and reading the newspaper. I know you realize that the paper of yesteryear was more geared to the elderly (the bridge section, crossword puzzles, comics), but now your thoughts are "they'll get used to it and stop complaining," and "we need to start gearing our readership to the younger sector." Newsflash -- ha -- the younger generation is too busy on their phones to indulge in your paper. It's my geriatric thinking that you are looking ahead to a paperless paper. That's really funny. I join Mark Nygard, Connie Bye, James Lueder, Larry Buller, and Vern Mastel in their disdain of your newspaper. I get angrier every morning. The best writeup is Kevin Holten ... oh, and the obituaries.