Letter: Anderson shares our values, perspectives

As people who have worked with Al Anderson in several areas, Connie and I believe Al will make a great senator for District 34 in Mandan. He is a devoted family man, a native North Dakotan who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has clearly dedicated his life to putting service above himself.
Al served as commissioner of the Department of Commerce in Gov. Dalrymple’s cabinet, and he demonstrated his ability to get things done in partnership with others. With the oil boom going out west, and significant challenges to the state’s and cities’ infrastructure, Al brought state agencies together to tackle the challenges. Western communities and their leaders especially appreciated this coordinated approach.
Al’s servant leadership is evident in the recent workforce challenges facing North Dakota. The three of us have volunteered with the University of Mary to build an engineering degree program. The program provides our young people an education and opportunities to intern and work for local companies. This program is crucial to meet our energy and technical workforce needs. Al also serves on the Board of Trustees for the University of Mary.
The only thing we can think of where Al has failed, is retirement. When asked by local business leaders to assist the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber during a recent period of transition, he gladly led the organization for months until a new president could be selected. Al’s sincere desire to aid the community is evident.
With his 36 years of both private and public leadership, Al will be a senator who not only listens to the people of Mandan and North Dakota but shares their values and perspectives.
David and Connie Sprynczynatyk, Bismarck
