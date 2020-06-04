Letter: Anderson’s leadership would benefit Mandan

As people who have worked with and for Al Anderson, we believe he would make a great senator for District 34 in Mandan. He is a devoted family man, native North Dakotan who served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has proven himself to be a trusted business leader of the largest tax paying entity in Morton County, the Mandan Refinery.

As the Refinery Manager, Al demonstrated his ability to quickly build consensus and drive favorable outcomes for Mandan and the refinery during challenging times. Our recent price volatility and cyclical nature are reminiscent of past times in our industry. Following the Amoco-BP merger, BP no longer saw a future for the refinery and put it up for sale. Al, along with all of the employees except five, stayed with the refinery because of their love for North Dakota and Mandan. He was always involved in the community, whether it be United Way, the Bismarck/Mandan Chamber or the BSC Board of Trustees, and proud to represent the refinery workforce, who were second to none. He has always listened to gain understanding, was consequently well liked and respected during his tenure and helped make the refinery as successful as it’s been. His North Dakota values of honesty, hard work and transparency would be a welcome addition to the Senate.