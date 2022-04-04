Letter: An open letter to Vladimir Putin

You invaded Crimea, and the Donbas in 2014 because you were afraid of being attacked. So, you occupied that region as a buffer. Now it's 2022 and you are still afraid of being attacked by the Ukrainian military which has never threatened, harassed or occupied your country. Come to think of it, NATO has never threatened, harassed or attacked Russia. In fact, when the Soviet Union broke up around 1991 Russia wanted to join NATO. Putin said in 2001 while being interviewed by David Frost of the BBC “Russia is part of the European culture. And I cannot imagine my own country in isolation from Europe and what we often call the civilized world.” Additionally, Ukraine gave up all of their nuclear weapons to prove they were not a threat. Now you and your fat cat billionaire buddies are facing a real dilemma. If the Russian people find out the truth about your invasion (and they will) you may be facing a war-crime trial. How do you think the Russian people will feel when they find out about all the yachts and mansions while the average Russian citizen lives on about 11k per year? Killing civilians, indiscriminate bombing of hospitals, schools, and residences. Killing children and old people, and displacing millions. If you actually believe Ukraine is part of Russia then how could you be so cruel to your Ukrainian brothers and sisters. This is all organized evil perpetrated in the cruelest and most inhuman way. After destroying Ukraine, you should be charged, and convicted. I’m sure there will be no shortage of people to pull the lever.