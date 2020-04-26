Letter: An open letter to Gov. Burgum on the ripple effects of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Approximately five weeks ago I was laid off from my job at a weekly paper and I just got my first unemployment debit card. I now make half of what I would make at the paper and I’m still responsible for paying 100% of my rent and 100% of my other bills but I’m not going to dive into that right now. Right now -- I’m thankful that I even qualified for unemployment when a number of people I know are not nearly as fortunate.

Like many of our newspaper friends, our little paper had to hold the presses because our bread and butter is revenue generated through advertising and the majority of our advertisers are bars, restaurants, and event-based advertising. Six weeks ago events were starting to cancel and not too far after that the bars and restaurants put up their barstools and were ordered to close their doors due to COVID-19. Times are tough enough for journalists as their work is being discredited left and right by the Trump administration and the onset of digital media. Who would have thought that what could be the biggest story of our lifetime could be what kills local news as we know it. It’s a sad state of affairs for the newspaper industry to say the least.

What I don’t think a lot of people take into account is the ripple effect of COVID-19.