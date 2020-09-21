Letter: An American tragedy?

In the not too distant future, some historian will surely write “An American Tragedy: The Presidency of Donald J. Trump.”

Chapters will include: The Russians, The Virus, A Fractured Rule of Law, War on Science, Felons and Friends, Race and White Supremacy, Immigrants’ Children, War on Intelligence, Fallen Military Heroes and Leaders Reviled, The Senate’s Silent Majority, Women, The “Base,” Allies Reviled, Voters Muzzled, War On The Free Press, and How The National Drift Toward Autocracy Was Dismantled.