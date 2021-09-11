Letter: America's compassion may be used against us

Back in the day, during the Trojan War, the Greeks built a huge wooden horse in which they hid solders to be hauled into the city of Troy. Later, under the cover of darkness, the soldiers exited the wooden horse and opened the gates to the city to let the rest of the Greek army enter to win the war.

It’s an interesting concept that is perhaps being replicated now with hundreds of Trojan Horses being loaded with who knows who and flown to the United States. Originally it was a noble cause, meant to evacuate Afghanizations who served as interpreters for the U.S. military during that war to, in essence, protect them from their own countrymen.

Those interpreters did not serve as such out of any sort of loyalty to America. They applied for jobs and were hired to serve as interpreters and other jobs. They were paid wages. No one really knows how they feel about the U.S. or their real motive for wanting to be here. Also, no one really knows who the thousands of evacuees and their families (and others) are. Record keeping in Pakistan is relatively non-existent and sorting out the mobs of people flocking to the airport is an impossible task.