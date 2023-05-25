“Didn’t need no welfare state everybody pulled their weight" somewhere along the line we have forgotten the wisdom of those words. (Those were the days, All in the family). Senator Biden and the cabal who took power a little over two years ago seem to think there is an endless amount of money to print. Every American should have a list in their mind to approve. No. 1: Stop spending money we don’t have. No. 2: Stop letting people in this country that don’t belong here. No. 3: Stop being the world’s policeman. No. 4: Shrink the size of the federal government by at least 25%. No. 5: Stop trying to erase our history … or it will come back and repeat itself.