I was reminded of something important this week by a quote in a journal, from “The Federalist” #22 it reads; "The fabric of America ought to rest on the consent of governed.”

It’s one of those foundational truths -- one that almost shouldn’t have to be listed.

It’s up there with the self-evident truths and the inalienable rights which include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

This foundation may be at risk in America. A foundational truth enshrined in our founding documents which read like this: “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just power from the consent of the governed.”

That simply means I have a say -- I have a vote. In a representative republic I have the right to know and the right to a “redress of grievances” which boils down to recourse at the ballot box if I don’t like how those elected to represent me are governing.

This is true at every level -- federal, state and local level.

I would even go further to include local politics -- like your district convention or state convention.

I am referring to any where you elect someone to represent you. America's a republic!

The “system" is designed for active participation by a moral and informed citizenry.

When checks and balances are not in play because of apathy or lack of involvement at the grass roots level, freedom erodes and consent and the respect for the process is diminished.

Instead of open debate we are told to get in line and get along.

Liberty requires vigilance to maintain. When asked by a bystander after the Constitutional Convention, “What have you got for us?” Ben Franklin replied, “A republic, if you can keep it!”

Our country is in a precarious position and it needs you and your attention now more than ever in our 247 year history. Without it, the longest running democracy in the world may cease to function and cease to exist.

Don’t settle for the voice of dissent; be an active participant of consent; be a part of the solution and shake off the label of fanatic.

Let’s be the light shining from a city on a hill and lead the way back to a government and political party that knows its place in the grand scheme of things. The government or your political party of choice is to be "of the people, by the people and for the people".

Only then will freedom live on!

Gary Emineth, Bismarck