Letter: Amendment promoted by out-of-state interests

We are starting to see letters in newspapers and other communication from North Dakota Voters First regarding an attempt to rewrite the state’s constitution through an amendment.

Let’s look behind the curtain on this thinly veiled, desperate attempt by out-of-state interests to overturn and rewrite our state’s political system for their own self-serving interests.

The most current letter addresses gerrymandering -- one of the five disconnected concepts in their constitutional measure. Their measure would subdivide representation in the North Dakota House in each Senate district with the hopes of forcing some sitting incumbents out of office opening the door for more candidates that support the interests of the out-of-state groups.

Any claim that North Dakota Voters First is a local effort is undermined by the fact that similar initiatives are currently underway in other states pointed at the November election.

This constitutional measure needs to be nipped in the bud. North Dakota’s political system needs to be developed here in North Dakota not in a board room of a wealthy activist group in Massachusetts. I will not be voting for it.

Kevin Bjork, Bismarck

