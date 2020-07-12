Letter: Altered July 4 events in Mandan a success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This Fourth of July included familiar activities like time spent with family, food and fireworks. It also included departure from normal routines. COVID-19 led to the cancellation of Art in the Park and the Independence Day Parade, prompted significant changes to Mandan Rodeo Days, and was the impetus for Mandan Market.

The Mandan Progress Organization is accustomed to a certain level of anxiety prior to our annual events; anxiousness over attendance, vendor sales, feedback and the weather. Concern was particularly high this year because of the unpredictability coronavirus brought.

Now that the dust has settled at the rodeo grounds, and the grass has perked up at Dykshoorn Park, we couldn’t be happier to share our gratitude for this community. Contestants, attendees, sponsors, vendors and volunteers made Mandan Rodeo Days and Mandan Market memorable, safe and successful.

Thank you for helping the MPO host our summer events. Every action, from a social media share and event attendance, to a corporate sponsorship made an impact. #bismarckmandanstrong

Dot Frank, Del Wetsch, Kris Haug

Mandan Progress Organization

