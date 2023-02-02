ND Veterans License Plates 2018 I requested and received a License Plate with a USMC logo which I paid for along with the number assigned. I have since paid for renewal annually, I was surprised to see that I’m being charged $10 and $25 for a Specialized Personal Plate; plus the tag fee: I paid $146 total. I have already paid for the plate when it was issued. My opinion is that once we have paid and been issued the plate. Veterans should not have to pay additional fees. I also checked and Gold Star Families have to pay annual fees for their plates. They should receive them at no cost that’s the least ND can do for the veterans who gave their lives for us.