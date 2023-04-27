While I am unfamiliar with North Dakota law I am impressed by Allen Hoberg's interpretation.

He states that House Bill 1532 does not directly take monies from public schools but assumes that “This is monies private schools would not otherwise have.” Yes but how are new and beneficial programs provided for if not granted by the legislature? Voucher, charter schools are so successful because they serve the students …..not the symbiotic relationship between the unions and politicians.

An example of successful charter schools is the Success Academy Network of charter schools which just saw its entire High School of Liberal Arts senior class admitted to four-year colleges— for the sixth straight year! How many regular public schools can boast anything like that … especially when many of their students come from low-income families? Charters enroll the same population as the regular public schools, they simply work better and are better disciplined. Some specialize in serving special-needs kids (an issue that could be improved in North Dakota) others on other missions.

Perhaps Mr. Hoberg has a quaint impression of voucher/charter schools as something aristocratic like Dalton, Exeter, Milton Academy but they’re not in the least. Charter schools serve all classes of students and as I have recently learned can specialize in: STEM, music, art, special needs.

All deserve the opportunity to excel in life and providing as many opportunities toward that goal should be our objective.

Dotty Leblang, Bismarck