Letter: All instigators must be held accountable

I watched in horror Jan. 6, 2021, while Trump’s supporters wearing caps with claims to “Make America Great Again” broke windows, beat up police, and intended to hang Mike Pence and capture legislators that did not agree with them. They bore guns, bombs, zipties. Trump inflamed the protesters for two hours then instructed the march on the Capitol. Like Charles Manson, Trump didn’t join them. He gleefully watched the Capitol destruction and mayhem from the safety of the White House and then said he “loved” them.

On Jan. 9, 2021, an elderly male, ND Republican told me the Capitol assault was done by Antifa, Black Lives Matters protesters and Nancy Pelosi. This was contrary to my visual watching the acceptance of the electoral votes. While wearing Trump beanies and “MAGA” caps, Trump/Confederate/Nazi flag bearers destroyed and looted. A Trump supporter stockbroker told me Dec. 10, 2020, that previous Capitol violence was possible Jan. 6, 2021, should electoral votes fail Trump. It appears that local Republicans were aware an assault on our democratic form of government was on for Trump. People in denial of and/or support of the subversive actions of these Trump Republicans will eventually destroy our representative form of government. Republicans are responsible for this attempted coup, no one else. It was ONLY Trump supporters at this visible insurrection.