Letter: All GOP delegates should rescind hateful language

But how did it get this far?

How could Governor Burgum, the most powerful elected official in the state, not denounce this before it passed? Where were Senators Cramer and Hoeven, State Senator Wardner and State Representative Pollert, and the many other dozens of Republican elected officials? How could they not know about a resolution that contained such controversial, and cruel, language? What message does this send to our LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit youth?

For years we have fought in the state Legislature to pass laws protecting all North Dakotans from discrimination. For years we have been shot down. At this point, it is hard to conclude that the Republican platform is an aberration. Maybe the language is there because the North Dakota Republican Party actually supports these disturbing and untrue positions. Maybe this is indeed what they believe of their LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit friends, neighbors, coworkers, family members and children.

If so, besides the immeasurable pain this brings us, it also brings immeasurable sorrow and sadness.