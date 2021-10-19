Letter: Agriculture commissioner's priorities are wrong

Don’t take your COVID advice from an Ag Commissioner from North Dakota. When he talks about hypocrisy, he forgets when he points his finger at someone, that three fingers point right back at himself. Republicans have said they don’t want government mandates, but when businesses and local government decide to take matters into their own hands, (like Goehring and Republicans want), then they are over-reaching. He tries to compare trying to prevent spread of a virus, to the same as being overweight, too tall, ugly, etc., as reasons for an employer to fire employees. As Ag commissioner, he probably promotes vaccines required for livestock, to cross into North Dakota. And rest assured, he has no idea what’s in those required vaccines. Had his Republican President, (Trump), actually promoted distancing, masks, in the early stages of this pandemic, we could very well be in a better place than we are. Doug seems to be more concerned about a vaccine mandate, than he was about the insurrection of Jan. 6! His priorities and his agenda, is definitely wrong.