I was given an opportunity to meet with Hoeven and Cramer’s staff in July to discuss ranching issues on the Farm Bill. It's VERY apparent that these two have different views about their constituents. Hoeven’s office seems to be actively listening. He will vote in favor of captive supply reform and country of origin labeling reform, but doesn’t want to be the one to propose either of them. Meanwhile, Cramer is completely out of touch with independent ranchers in our state.

When we spoke with Cramer’s office, they had the unrealistic standard of supporting country of origin labeling, if (and ONLY if) every ranching organization (ND Stockmen's Association, IBAND, etc.) that operates in North Dakota is on the same page. This is not a viable strategy. The majority of our ranchers are still independent of any organization. Almost 6,000 ranchers in this state have no affiliation with any organization. Apparently, and according to Cramer's staff, these ranchers' voices do not hold weight in Cramer's decision making.

These issues have been festering in our country for a very long time. We've lost 10,000 family farms alone last year according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 5-10 years, we can easily see most mid range and small farms being lost as no new generations of farmers will want to come in to replace our aging farmers still holding onto their operations. Ag policies need to be changed in this farm bill or time WILL run out for small rural North Dakota.

Jenna Vanhorne, Steele