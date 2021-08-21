Letter: Afghanistan pullout chaos under Biden

President Biden, once again you have totally misread the American people. It is my opinion, we, the common ordinary citizens, are light years ahead of you and you ain’t catching up. About your Afghan speech ... I can’t find two people, in my limited social circle, that have a bone to pick with you when it comes to PULLING OUT OF AFGHANISTAN. What we are so disappointed in is your ineptness in doing so. Your plan was a disaster. Your execution was a disaster and your recovery just isn’t there. And all the pending results are disasters. Afghans are being murdered for choosing the wrong side -- OURS. These are the problems we are having with your Afghan plan or, should I say, lack of said plan.

You people east of the Potomac are so out of touch when it comes to leading Americans to where they want to go. Should you check with the people you just might find out we want out of Iraq too. It appears three Republican presidents and two Democrat presidents (three if you toss in Clinton for his involvement?) were involved in the Iraq fiasco! Would you please add up the years our Armed Forces have been in that sand pit? Tally deaths/wounded/money spent, etc. Are you going to pass that on to the next president? Are you proud enough to take credit for that move? How about doing us a favor and GET OUT of Iraq -- NOW!