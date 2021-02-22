Letter: Affordable housing project is overpriced

A front page article in the Feb. 8 Tribune was all excited about three nonprofits combining efforts to build more affordable housing units for low-income people in Bismarck. I read the article to see if prices were given, and they were. A studio apartment was "only" $615/month! It is in reality a big, fat lie. $615/month IS NOT affordable for low-income people. I have owned property for a long time. I have been a landlord for more than a decade. $615/month for a studio apartment is not "affordable." But then, this housing is supposedly for low-income people, who will almost assuredly get some kind of financial assistance from the majority culture system. What this really is, then, is graft and greed and gouging "the system" -- the welfare system -- under the thin veil of "affordable housing."