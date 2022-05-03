Letter: Affordable housing needs addressing

I had the privilege of attending the candidate forums for the city commission and mayoral races this past Saturday. Among other questions, all the candidates were asked how Bismarck can attract people and encourage them to settle here. The answers, honestly, were disheartening. All the candidates focused mostly on the river and the scenery. Not one candidate mentioned the excellent school system, three institutions of higher learning, the vibrant arts community, the resources like the YMCA and the Parks and Recreation programs for children and adults alike. Not one candidate mentioned the lack of affordable housing for young working people as a barrier for settling down in Bismarck and what we need to do to address this very real problem. We need to champion the things that make our community worth considering. The river, as a draw for Bismarck, isn't enough.